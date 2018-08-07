Eskom calls on citizens to use electricity sparingly

The parastatal says that the likelihood of controlled outages will increase for the evening peak period between 5pm and 9pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that there's a low probability of rotational loadshedding during the day.

However, the parastatal says that the likelihood of controlled outages will increase for the evening peak period between 5pm and 9pm.

The utility is calling on residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly in the meantime.

It also says it will be providing regular updates on the status of the power system.