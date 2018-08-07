Elliotdale man arrested for girlfriend’s murder

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says the man had an argument with his girlfriend and allegedly opened fire on her.

CAPE TOWN - An Elliotdale man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Police handcuffed the suspect on Monday after detectives established his whereabouts.

“She was shot several times on her upper body and died on the scene. The suspect then ran but our police investigating the case cornered him yesterday.”

He is expected to appear in the Elliotdale magistrates court on Wednesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)