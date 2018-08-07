De Kock to lead Proteas in absence of injured Du Plessis
Faf Du Plessis has been ruled out of the rest of the series with a shoulder injury sustained when trying to go for a catch in the 3rd ODI which South Africa won by 78 runs.
JOHANNESBURG - Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will captain the Proteas in the remaining two One Day Internationals against Sri Lanka in the absence of the injured Faf du Plessis.
De Kock deputised as the Captain when Du Plessis went off the field. Veteran batsman JP Duminy will, however, lead the side in the once-off T20 International.
This will be the first time De Kock will lead South Africa since he led the South African under 19 team in 2012, while Duminy is familiar will leading the T20 side when he stood in for Du Plessis in the three-match series against India earlier this year.
The fourth ODI gets underway from Kandy on Wednesday.
