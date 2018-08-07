Popular Topics
DA: We haven't decided to ditch BBBEE yet

Senior members in the party have been caught in a public spat over BBBEE, with some members saying the policy has been scrapped and others saying it hasn't.

FILE: The Democratic Alliance leadership at its elective congress in Tshwane, Pretoria. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
FILE: The Democratic Alliance leadership at its elective congress in Tshwane, Pretoria. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has not yet taken a resolution to stop supporting the policy of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE).

Senior members in the party have been caught in a public spat over BBBEE, with some members saying the policy has been scrapped and others saying it hasn't.

The party said in a statement following its federal council meeting that it is clear the African National Congress (ANC)'s model of BBBEE has failed dismally.

LISTEN: Why the DA is ditching BBBEE

Party members are expected to lock horns when the DA holds commissions in the next few weeks to debate various policies including economic policy.

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The proposal is not even adopted, what was adopted was the broader framework … so we are going into commission in the next few weeks in Parliament where different portfolios will lead the commission.”

The ANC has on Tuesday also reacted to the ongoing debate, saying it is neither shocked nor surprised by the DA’s flip-flopping on BBBEE.

“We have long exposed the DA as a party committed to defending white privilege and preserving the status quo. The DA's opposition and active resistance to BBBEE are understandable.

“Beneficiaries of economic apartheid cannot be expected to support policy measures that broaden access to economic opportunities to the majority of South Africans, and in the process shake the very foundation of white economic privilege.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

More in Politics

