DA takes #LetsTalk campaign to the people of WC
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) visited communities across the Western Cape to learn more about key social issues with its #LetsTalk campaign.
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and his team road tripped around the Western Cape to hear first-hand from residents about issues close to their hearts.
Among the critical issues raised by locals in Hermanus, Mitchells Plain and Parkwood were affordable housing and inadequate service delivery and residents demanded answers.
Madikizela says these issues are at the top of his priority list.
“Residents raised the fact that service delivery is of the utmost importance. In that, no matter what the party deals with internally, this must come first. As a party provincial leader, I want to reassure our residents that we echo this sentiment, and our number one priority is providing better service for the people of this province.”
The party says it will extend its #LetsTalk campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
