DA’s Madikizela says De Lille settlement couldn’t have come sooner

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has agreed to step down as Cape Town mayor at the end of October.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has admitted the party is still reeling from a public spat with Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille has agreed to step down at the end of October.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party's #LetsTalk campaign briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday, Madikizela says the agreement could not have come sooner.

“We still have a long way to go to deal with the aftermath of the settlement. But the fact that we are where we are, is a relieve for me as a provincial leader.”

Madikizela adds the party will be focusing on matters affecting Western Cape residents.

“What is important for us now is to really focus on service delivery, which is exactly what our people are saying in the province.”

