DA dropped De Lille disciplinary case for political expediency - analyst

De Lille was due to face a new set of charges this week, but DA leader Mmusi Maimane intervened over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Institute of Race Relations' Gareth van Onselen says he believes that the Democratic Alliance (DA) decided to drop its disciplinary case against Patricia de Lille for the sake of political expedience.

But Van Onselen says that the agreement has robbed citizens of answers to questions they deserved answers to.

He says De Lille has been disingenuous not to offer an explanation.

"This is someone who has built her reputation on exposing corruption and then putting pressure on, particularly the ANC, to explain itself to the public and whatever disciplinary hearing there was or was not going to be, she had the onus to the citizens that she governs to explain her actions and to explain that SMS to them (sic)."

De Lille maintains the allegations are baseless as they are not backed up by any concrete evidence and which the party has been unable to provide.

