CT water restrictions to remain as dams nearly 57% full

Levels have been bumped up ever so slightly. Water consumption is also up to 505 million litres a day.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s dams are now nearly 57% full.

Levels have been bumped up ever so slightly. Water consumption is also up to 505 million litres a day.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson reiterates that water curbs are going nowhere.

“Water restrictions and the associated tariffs will remain in place for now, given the unpredictable nature of our rainfall. Although our situation has much improved, we cannot be careless and short-sighted.”

Last month, national government said it would only review water restrictions in the Mother City when dam levels reach 85% of their capacity and when the rainy season ends. Level 6B water restrictions are currently in place and residents are only allowed to use 50 litres of water per person, per day.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)