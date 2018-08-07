CT man arrested for stealing cable worth R70k
Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says officers responded to an anonymous tip-off.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Unit has arrested a 41-year-old man for stolen cable on Tuesday.
When authorities arrived, they found stolen copper cable worth R70 000.
Dyason says the suspect from Mitchells Plain was arrested for the possession of presumed stolen goods.
“On arrival, the officers observed a bakkie that matched the description in the tip-off. The driver was busy selling cable to the dealer. Further investigation revealed it was copper cable belonging to the City of Cape Town and it is used in the distribution of electricity to consumers.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
