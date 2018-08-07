Corruption on the upsurge at public institutions – report
Corruption Watch’s report reviews the public's experiences of corruption in reports submitted to the organisation during the first half of this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch has released its second edition report showing that graft has increased in public institutions such as schools and health facilities.
The organisation says there has been an increase in cases of sextortion where young pupils suffer abuse in schools.
Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis said: “These are in schools, health, housing [and] policing; these are the areas that impact on people’s everyday lived experience and where they make up their minds about the kind of public sector they have.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
