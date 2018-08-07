CT Cop & 4 others appear in court for possession of stolen cars
Constable Nelson Sibabalo Sibali, along with Thandizwe Mthembu, Sandiso Zamxaka, Lungisa Mabinza, and Lewis Thulani Dumezweni, was arrested over the weekend in Bishop Lavis.
CAPE TOWN - Constable Nelson Sibabalo Sibali, attached to Bishop Lavis SA Police Service, appeared at the local court on Monday alongside four other suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and stolen vehicles.
The 47-year-old officer, along with Thandizwe Mthembu, Sandiso Zamxaka, Lungisa Mabinza, and Lewis Thulani Dumezweni, was arrested over the weekend in Bishop Lavis after a multidisciplinary team launched a joint operation to trace a vehicle that was hijacked in a house robbery.
Police say members conducted a search at the premises and recovered two illegal pistols, one licensed pistol, and one assault rifle, which was reported stolen at Peddie Police Station in March 2017.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says: “The group was arrested over the weekend after a multidisciplinary team, which included the Hawks, SA Police Service flying squad and K9 Unit, followed on information received about an alleged stolen vehicle at an address in Bishop Lavis.”
Nkwalase says the suspects will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on 6 September.
#sapsWC Joint efforts by various units within #SAPS led to the arrest of their own with his accomplices for possession of stolen vehicles and prohibited firearms in Montana, Bishop Lavis #TrioCrimes #SapsZeroTolerance MEhttps://t.co/QFrBCwZb20 pic.twitter.com/xcLW1FiZKe— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued
-
Cosatu welcomes approval of labour bills by NCOP committee
-
‘There’s no reason why Janusz Walus should remain in prison’
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.