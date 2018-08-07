CT Cop & 4 others appear in court for possession of stolen cars

CAPE TOWN - Constable Nelson Sibabalo Sibali, attached to Bishop Lavis SA Police Service, appeared at the local court on Monday alongside four other suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and stolen vehicles.

The 47-year-old officer, along with Thandizwe Mthembu, Sandiso Zamxaka, Lungisa Mabinza, and Lewis Thulani Dumezweni, was arrested over the weekend in Bishop Lavis after a multidisciplinary team launched a joint operation to trace a vehicle that was hijacked in a house robbery.

Police say members conducted a search at the premises and recovered two illegal pistols, one licensed pistol, and one assault rifle, which was reported stolen at Peddie Police Station in March 2017.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says: “The group was arrested over the weekend after a multidisciplinary team, which included the Hawks, SA Police Service flying squad and K9 Unit, followed on information received about an alleged stolen vehicle at an address in Bishop Lavis.”

Nkwalase says the suspects will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on 6 September.

