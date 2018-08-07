Convicted rapist also to speak at women's event featuring Manana

Organisers of a fund-raising event against gender-based violence say they believe the perpetrators of women abuse are needed to help formulate solutions around the crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - A convicted rapist who served 12 years for committing the crime is also scheduled to speak at a controversial Women's Month event where convicted woman beater and Mduduzi Manana is featured as a guest speaker.

Organisers of a fund-raising event against gender-based violence say they believe the perpetrators of women abuse are needed to help formulate solutions around the crimes.

The event, planned for Saturday in East London, has sparked widespread anger after an image of the former African National Congress MP Manana appeared on the advert under the theme Legends united against gender-based violence.

The event is being hosted by Shevolution Africa and a ticket will cost as much as R5,000.

The event's organiser Buhle Tonise says the inclusion of perpetrators of gender-based violence in a panel discussion with survivors of these crimes will make a difference.

“Victims… you are not able to cover solutions because you’re emotional. Perpetrators become part of this gathering because instead of bringing solutions you are bringing emotions, which we are trying to do away with (sic)."

Tonise says survivors have agreed to the inclusion of perpetrators on the panel.

"All the parties were consulted and some of them felt that they are ready."

Attempts by Eyewitness News to contact Manana for comment have been unsuccessful.