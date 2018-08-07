‘Chronic underspending in provinces hampering economic growth’

Provinces are underspending on infrastructure development, but at the same time raking up millions in unauthorised expenditure.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Select Committee on Finance has bemoaned the poor state of finances in the provinces.

Provinces are underspending on infrastructure development, but at the same time raking up millions in unauthorised expenditure.

The committee of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) met on Tuesday to adopt recommendations for ensuring tighter controls and monitoring.

It follows briefings with finance MECs from all the provinces earlier this year on the preliminary figures for the 2017/18 financial year.

The committee has noted that economic growth in the metros, is higher than in the provinces.

It says it’s concerned that chronic underspending in the provinces is hampering economic growth and job creation.

The Democratic Alliance’s Farhat Essack says the committee cannot continue to rubber stamp the financial reports it's receiving.

“We are condoning ridiculous amounts, we have to seriously do something about this.”

Chairperson of the committee Charel De Beer says the monitoring and evaluation of expenditure need to be improved.

“We are not going to leave it at this, because in terms of this we are accountable to the people outside.”

De Beer has suggested follow up meetings with all the provinces when the audited financial statements are completed.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)