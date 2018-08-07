Cabinet expected to discuss proposal to redraft Expropriation Bill

Parliament passed the expropriation bill in May 2016, but then-president Jacob Zuma sent it back to the national legislature in February last year.

CAPE TOWN - A proposal that the Expropriation Bill currently before Parliament be withdrawn and redrafted to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation is likely to be considered at the Cabinet lekgotla that starts on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the African National Congress (ANC) had decided the Constitution should be changed to clearly spell out how appropriation without compensation can be done.

Parliament passed the Expropriation Bill in May 2016, but then-president Jacob Zuma sent it back to the national legislature in February last year, because of concerns raised about the process that was followed by the National Council of Provinces.

Deputy Public Works Minister Jeremy Cronin says while nothing has yet been decided, the Expropriation Bill could be sent back to Public Works for redrafting to allow for expropriation without compensation.

“The probability is that the bill will be withdrawn by Parliament and that Public Works will then work on a new bill, which will essentially be the same bill, but with an addition which will indicate a general law of application for expropriation without compensation in limited cases.”

The Bill currently provides for just and equitable compensation.

Eyewitness News understands the proposal is set to be discussed during the Cabinet lekgotla.

