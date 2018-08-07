Amcu threatens to bring Implats to its knees over job cuts

Amcu has accused the government of being a capitalist state and making it easy for mining bosses to abuse their employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa says the union will do all it can to save as many jobs as possible at Impala Platinum (Implats).

The union is threatening to strike if talks over planned retrenchments fail.

Amcu has held a briefing earlier on Tuesday following an announcement last week that the platinum producer plans to cut around 13,000 jobs over the next two years.

Mathunjwa says the mining union will participate in a retrenchment consultation process at Implats to find ways of mitigating job losses.

“…and we’ll do our best to save as many jobs as possible.”

Mathunjwa has warned should Implats push ahead with its plans at the expense of workers’ livelihoods, it will bring the company to its knees.

“Even if they unleash this wreath of retrenchment, we will fight. They will never get our members on a silver platter.”

Amcu has accused the government of being a capitalist state and making it easy for mining bosses to abuse their employees.

WATCH: AMCU threaten to strike at Implats over job cuts

NATIONALISATION OF MINES

Mathunjwa has called on the state to review all trade and industry policies in order to save and create more jobs in the country, particularly in the mining sector.

The union has accused Impala Platinum of prioritising profit over the livelihoods of workers.

Mathunjwa has called for the nationalisation of mines as a way to save jobs in the sector.

“The focus should be to develop our own industry and protect our own economy... this will save jobs and create new jobs.”

Mathunjwa says the state needs to prioritise the mining industry as a matter of urgency.

“There’s a lot of money being wasted by the state on things that don’t uplift South Africans, so all these monies must go to those shafts.”

Amcu says the retrenchments at Impala Platinum were motivated by greed, and the union plans to hit the company where it hurts the most should talks fail over planned job cuts.

LISTEN: 31,000 jobs lost in the third quarter of 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)