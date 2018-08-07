Alexandra protesters demand govt resolve land claims

The elderly people from Alexandra township claim that government re-expropriated their land and has failed to issue title deeds or compensate them.

JOHANNESBURG - Elderly Alexandra property owners are demanding that government resolve their land claims.

The group says that they were forcibly removed from their land by the apartheid government and were never compensated.

They held a protest outside Luthuli House on Monday.

The elderly people from Alexandra township claim that government re-expropriated their land and has failed to issue title deeds or compensate them.

The Alexandra Property Owners' Association's Dodo Shiburi: "People want their title deeds, those who are still on their land or they want alternative accommodation for those who lost their land."

One elderly man has accused government of ignoring their plight for many years.

"That's very unfair. They say that they listen to the people but they don't listen to the people of Alex."

The Human Settlements Department has committed itself to meeting with representatives from the community and other affected parties next week.

WATCH: Protest outside Luthuli House over land reform