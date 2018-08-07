27 opposition supporters granted bail after Zim protest violence
Violence erupted last week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party won the national election.
JOHANNESBURG - A Zimbabwe court has granted bail to 27 opposition supporters arrested by police last week on accusations of inciting post-election violence.
Violence erupted last week after president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party won the national election.
The MDC disputes the outcome and says the vote was rigged.
Six people were killed in the army clampdown on protests in scenes reminiscent of the long and heavy-handed rule of Robert Mugabe.
GALLERY: Zim post-election violent protests
In his first interview since being announced as Zimbabwe’s president, Mnangagwa says he holds no grudge against his predecessor.
Mugabe made headlines on the eve of elections last week when he announced he would not be voting for those he called “his Zanu-PF tormentors”.
Mnangagwa has told Sky News he was taken aback by that decision.
“Recently when he said he did not want to vote for me, I didn’t think he’d reach that stage because there’s nothing I’ve done wrong to him.”
However, he says its water under the bridge.
“It his democratic right to choose who he votes for. I have nor problem with [former] president Robert Mugabe.”
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa: I have no problem with Mugabe
-
Nigerian man dies while rescuing people from capsized boat
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
China's Xi congratulates Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa after disputed vote
-
Nigerian security forces temporarily block lawmakers from entering parliament
-
Zim elections were free, fair and transparent - Mnangagwa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.