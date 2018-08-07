27 opposition supporters granted bail after Zim protest violence

Violence erupted last week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party won the national election.

JOHANNESBURG - A Zimbabwe court has granted bail to 27 opposition supporters arrested by police last week on accusations of inciting post-election violence.

The MDC disputes the outcome and says the vote was rigged.

Six people were killed in the army clampdown on protests in scenes reminiscent of the long and heavy-handed rule of Robert Mugabe.

In his first interview since being announced as Zimbabwe’s president, Mnangagwa says he holds no grudge against his predecessor.

Mugabe made headlines on the eve of elections last week when he announced he would not be voting for those he called “his Zanu-PF tormentors”.

Mnangagwa has told Sky News he was taken aback by that decision.

“Recently when he said he did not want to vote for me, I didn’t think he’d reach that stage because there’s nothing I’ve done wrong to him.”

However, he says its water under the bridge.

“It his democratic right to choose who he votes for. I have nor problem with [former] president Robert Mugabe.”