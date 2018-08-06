Zimbabweans tell of violence at hands of army

HARARE - Exactly a week after Zimbabwe held its presidential elections, civilians caught in the deadly violence between protesters and the army continue to suffer in the aftermath.

Police have confirmed six deaths but a non-profit organisation based in Harare, which offers medical assistance and trauma counselling for victims of political violence, fears that the toll could be higher.

A deaf and dumb street vendor in Harare has told Eyewitness News he’s concerned for his safety after being shot and wounded during last weeks post-election violence.

With the piercing look of fear in his eyes, he’s relayed - through his sister - the frightening scenes that played out on the streets of Harare.

"The soldiers came in and started shooting and we started running. I was shot in the back."

The 40-year-old now sits with a bullet lodged in his collarbone and is in desperate need of surgery.

He is not alone as more victims have come to the centre with stories of rape and torture.

