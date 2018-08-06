Zanu-PF accused of being behind Zim post-election violence
Residents have reported cases ranging from verbal intimidation to abductions and brutal torture in the ongoing post-election violence.
HARARE - Victims at a non-governmental trauma centre in Harare, Zimbabwe, have accused officials of the ruling Zanu-PF as the main perpetrators of violence a week after elections.
Residents have reported cases ranging from verbal intimidation to abductions and brutal torture in the ongoing post-election violence.
Six people were reported dead and several injured and more victims are expected to arrive at the centre on Monday afternoon.
A speech and hearing impaired street vendor in Harare has told Eyewitness News he’s concerned for his safety after being shot and wounded during last weeks post-election violence.
With the piercing look of fear in his eyes, he’s relayed - through his sister - the frightening scenes that played out on the streets of Harare.
"The soldiers came in and started shooting and we started running. I was shot in the back."
The 40-year-old now sits with a bullet lodged in his collarbone and is in desperate need of surgery.
He is not alone as more victims have come to the centre with stories of rape and torture.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabweans tell of violence at hands of army
-
Kenyan court releases man jailed for 20 years for ivory smuggling
-
Malema: Let us not cause unnecessary tension in Zim
-
DIY tests for HIV beat stigma in Zimbabwe's fight against Aids
-
Chamisa calls for urgent SADC meeting over Zim election result
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.