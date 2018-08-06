WC govt dangles reward to find train arson attack suspects
The provincial Community Safety Department is offering a R100,000 reward for any information that could help investigators.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is appealing to the public to help police track down those responsible for a series of train fires in Cape Town.
Arson damage to trains over the past four months has amounted to more than R50 million and at least R210 million over the past five years.
Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says: “The fact of the matter is that government cannot stand by and leave this situation to SAPS only. Although we don’t have operational control over the police, it’s important for the Western Cape government to assist police as far as possible.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
