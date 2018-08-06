Warm & windy weather drastically slow down CT dam recovery

City of CT's Jean Marie De Waal says rainfall is difficult to predict and that Cape Town should carry forward its amazing water-saving efforts to build a buffer for the summer months ahead.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the average water consumption over the past week was 505 million litres per day.

The week before it was at 498 million litres per day.

The municipality says the warm and windy weather conditions in the Cape has drastically slowed down dam recovery.

The city says dam levels have improved slightly, by 0.2% to 56.9% of storage capacity.

The city's Jean Marie De Waal said: “It again shows that rainfall is difficult to predict and that Cape Town should carry forward its amazing water-saving efforts to build a buffer for the summer months ahead.”