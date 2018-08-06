Suspected underworld boss gunned down in Cape Town
Carl Lackay was shot and killed outside his Belhar home last night.
CAPE TOWN - A suspected Cape Town underworld boss linked to an extortion case has been gunned down.
Carl Lackay had been accused along with controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and three others.
Modack is believed to be heading up a group that’s been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the Mother City and coercing businesses to pay them.
Evidence had previously been presented to the court about an apparent turf war between Modack’s security group and another faction led by controversial businessman Mark Lifman.
Lackay was shot and killed outside his Belhar home on Sunday night.
He was meant to go on trial in the extortion case against him and Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje and Ashley Fields.
The matter has, however, been set down for trial in the Cape Town Regional Court later this year.
Lackay’s murder comes a few days after a failed hit on alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen in Kuils River.
Booysen managed to fatally wound his attacker during the shooting.
Last week, during court proceedings, it emerged that the gunman had been following Booysen’s brother, who is an accused in the extortion case.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
