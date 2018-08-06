Search to resume for body of Kliptown boy (2)

The child was swept away by a stream on Friday while playing along the Klipvalley River in Kliptown when he was swept away by the stream.

JOHANNESBURG – A search and rescue operation is expected to resume shortly to find a two-year-old boy who’s believed to have drowned.

The search continued throughout the weekend.

City of Joburg's Emergency Management Services' Robert Mulaudzi says: “We’re hoping that maybe we might find him sometime this week. We just want to make sure that we assist the family to find closure.”

