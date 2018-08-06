SABC to immediately broadcast PSL matches on radio
The Communications Department and the sports ministry met with SABC and PSL to intervene in the talks on Monday.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have reached an agreement that matches will continue to be broadcast live on SABC radio stations while both parties continue with negotiations.
A decision was taken last week following unsuccessful negotiations between the SABC and PSL after both parties failed to reach consensus regarding the terms of a broadcasting contract.
Communications Department spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “There has been a resolution that the parties will immediately engage in a process to address all outstanding contractual issues, but in the interim, all soccer matches will resume broadcast on SABC radio platforms with interruption until such an agreement is reached.”
In a statement, the department says Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Minister of Sports Tokozile Xasa were briefed by the SABC to provide them with “an in-depth understanding of the events that led to this situation, the liquidity issues affecting the SABC and the acquisition of sports rights in general.”
The ministers also held a meeting with the PSL chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza, accompanied by a member of the PSL board Kaizer Motaung and the CEO Mato Madlala.
