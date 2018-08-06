Rand softer, headwinds seen capping any rally
The rand was softer in early trade on Monday, with a range of headwinds seen keeping the currency on the backfoot.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was softer in early trade on Monday, with a range of headwinds seen keeping the currency on the backfoot.
At 0635 GMT, the currency was 0.34% weaker against the dollar at R13.38/dlr.
In a morning note, analysts at Nedbank said “a combination of local and external factors are capping rallies in the local currency,” including disappointing tax collection and escalating US/China trade tensions.
Technical resistance seen at R13.30, support at R13.61/dlr.
Domestic data this week includes June manufacturing numbers which will provide some pointers about the strength or weakness of economic growth.
Bonds softer, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 up 1.5 basis points to 8.70%.
Popular in Business
-
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
-
SABC says implementing turnaround plan to meet financial obligations
-
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black business
-
Public has until Thursday to comment on tobacco bill
-
Probe continues into Liberty data breach
-
Huawei in British spotlight over use of US firm's software
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.