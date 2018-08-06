R304 near Kayamandi closed due to protest
Apparently, during the protest on Monday, shop windows were broken, cars were vandalised and stores in Bird Street area were looted.
CAPE TOWN - Protests are currently underway in Kayamandi and parts of Stellenbosch.
It's alleged during the protest on Monday, shop windows were broken, cars were vandalised and stores in Bird Street area were looted.
The Stellenbosch Municipality is encouraging residents to exercise their constitutional rights to demonstrate peacefully.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says a number of roads have been closed due to protest action.
“The R304 has been closed for traffic due to protest action just opposite Kayamandi.”
The Stellenbosch Municipality says it condemns the looting and destruction of property.
The municipality's Geraldine Mettler said: “The level of violence and destruction of property that accompanied these activities today is of great concern to us. It is becoming increasingly clear that a small group of problem makers and ringleaders are behind these protests.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
SABC to immediately broadcast PSL matches on radio
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
-
Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued
-
81 experts deployed to distressed municipalities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.