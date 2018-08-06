Probe underway into Somerset Mall roof collapse

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

Probe underway into Somerset Mall roof collapse

One person was injured after a section of the ceiling at Somerset Mall collapsed.

A part of the roof in Somerset Mall has collapsed on 5 August 2018. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
A part of the roof in Somerset Mall has collapsed on 5 August 2018. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An investigation is underway after a section of the ceiling at Somerset Mall collapsed.

One person was injured.

Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne says: "The city’s fire and rescue services responded to Somerset Mall where a section of the roof at entrance one had collapsed. One person has been injured. The cause of the collapse has not yet been established."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA