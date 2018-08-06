Probe underway into Somerset Mall roof collapse

One person was injured after a section of the ceiling at Somerset Mall collapsed.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation is underway after a section of the ceiling at Somerset Mall collapsed.

One person was injured.

Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne says: "The city’s fire and rescue services responded to Somerset Mall where a section of the roof at entrance one had collapsed. One person has been injured. The cause of the collapse has not yet been established."

Roof collapse: Somerset Mall Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/zGcCxq3nGu — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 5, 2018

Somerset mall at the moment. pic.twitter.com/C12j8unyap — golden nugget (@Strohry_Laury) August 5, 2018

