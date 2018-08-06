Parly highlights concerns after unannounced visit to Macassar Police Station
It followed representations from the Macassar safety forum on the shortage of police resources in the area.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee has highlighted numerous concerns following an unannounced visit to the Macassar Police Station.
The surprise visit occurred on Saturday night.
The chairman of the committee says that during the visit to the Macassar Police Station, community members expressed concerns about the availability of police response vehicles and response times to attend to complaints.
Francois Beukman says that these complaints need to be addressed by police management.
The committee identified five points of concern. These include vacancies at the Macassar Police Station, the availability of adequate members during shifts, inadequate safety infrastructure at the station and response times to complaints.
Beukman says that a lack of visibility will mean that high-crime areas won't be stabilised.
He adds that it's essential for efforts to be made to increase the number of reservists in priority areas and encourages greater involvement of neighbourhood watches and patrollers.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
