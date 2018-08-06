Popular Topics
Parliament to process over 700,000 submissions on land expropriation

Public hearings concluded in Cape Town over the weekend.

The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
The last public hearing on the possible amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution with regards to land expropriation without compensation took place in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: @FloydShivambu/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will soon start processing over 700,000 written submissions following its grueling nationwide land reform hearings.

Public hearings concluded in Cape Town over the weekend.

The gathering was the last opportunity for South Africans to weigh in on whether they back a proposal to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Parliament has contracted a private company to process the over 700,000 written submissions.

Before the public hearings in all nine provinces started, the committee had received hundreds of thousands of written submissions.

Those who made written submissions will also have an opportunity to make oral presentations.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says: “The next phase will be in Parliament, where some have indicated in written submissions that they’ll want to do presentations.”

The multiparty joint committee will then deliberate extensively on the constitutional review before it reports to both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on 28 September.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

