Outa wants Transnet execs prosecuted for alleged state capture roles

JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has reiterated that it wishes to see Transnet executives being prosecuted for their alleged role in having the parastatal lose billions of rands, some of them to Gupta linked companies.

This comes as suspensions are reportedly on the cards from as early as next week for senior Transnet executives named in three reports on state capture.

It is being reported that the current group chief executive officer, Siyabonga Gama, and four others in top management will be asked to give reasons why they should not be suspended.

Reports suggest that a disciplinary committee would be set up by the Transnet board wherein five of its senior officials would have to justify why they should keep their posts.

The impending disciplinary action is based on the MNS report, which also recommends that a locomotives tender deal which saw Gupta linked companies score more than R5 billion in kickbacks be scrapped.

Prices in that deal were seemingly inflated from just over R38 billion to almost R55 billion.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says that someone or some people should be accountable.

“Brian Molefe and all the people who were involved with him in this matter must be questioned.”

At the time, the locomotives contracts were signed, Brian Molefe was group CEO of Transnet, Gama was the chief executive of Transnet freight rail and Thamsanqa Jiyane was chief procurement officer.

