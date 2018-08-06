Outa wants Transnet execs prosecuted for alleged state capture roles
This comes as suspensions are reportedly on the cards from as early as next week for senior Transnet executives named in three reports on state capture.
JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has reiterated that it wishes to see Transnet executives being prosecuted for their alleged role in having the parastatal lose billions of rands, some of them to Gupta linked companies.
This comes as suspensions are reportedly on the cards from as early as next week for senior Transnet executives named in three reports on state capture.
It is being reported that the current group chief executive officer, Siyabonga Gama, and four others in top management will be asked to give reasons why they should not be suspended.
Reports suggest that a disciplinary committee would be set up by the Transnet board wherein five of its senior officials would have to justify why they should keep their posts.
The impending disciplinary action is based on the MNS report, which also recommends that a locomotives tender deal which saw Gupta linked companies score more than R5 billion in kickbacks be scrapped.
Prices in that deal were seemingly inflated from just over R38 billion to almost R55 billion.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says that someone or some people should be accountable.
“Brian Molefe and all the people who were involved with him in this matter must be questioned.”
At the time, the locomotives contracts were signed, Brian Molefe was group CEO of Transnet, Gama was the chief executive of Transnet freight rail and Thamsanqa Jiyane was chief procurement officer.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Suspected underworld boss gunned down in Cape Town
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.