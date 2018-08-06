Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued
It’s understood Maseko committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Rhodes University says a notice to suspend the alleged rapist of Khensani Maseko has been issued.
The university says investigations leading up to Maseko's death will continue.
It’s understood she committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.
She was a third year BA student at the institution.
Tributes and messages of condolence from friends continue to pour in on social media for Maseko.
The university’s Luzuko Jacobs says her death underlines the pervasive scourge of gender-based violence in society.
“The university, working with the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority, is pushing for an inquest into Khensani’s death, A notice to suspend the alleged perpetrator was issued this morning, on the day that Khensani was due to meet with the support and investigating team.”
