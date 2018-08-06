No surprises in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
There are justy two uncapped players, prop Tim Perry and scrumhalf Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, both have been in previous All Black squads.
CAPE TOWN – All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named an experienced 33-strong group for the Rugby Championship, but which grows to 35 with the addition of two injury replacements.
Captain Kieran Read and outstanding lock Brodie Retallick return from injury, while Dane Coles and Sonny Bill Williams were also included despite being injured, Hansen has selected cover for the pair.
Those unlucky to have missed out are in form wing George Bridge and scrumhalf Bryn Hall from the recently crowned Super Rugby champions the Crusaders. Hurricanes duo of prop Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen and flank Vaea Fifita missed out as well.
New Zealand squad:
Forwards
Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Jackson Hemopo, Shannon Frizell, Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock.
Backs
TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith.
