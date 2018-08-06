MyCiti buses in Khayelitsha to remain suspended after arson attack
At least three busses were torched earlier on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - MyCiti bus services to Khayelitsha remain suspended until further notice.
At least three buses were torched earlier on Monday.
The city's Brett Herron said: “The city has this morning suspended the MyCiti services in Khayelitsha after three MyCiti buses were stoned and two Golden Arrow buses were set alight and the services will remain suspended until further notice.”
The Golden Arrow Bus Service won't be operating in three areas in Cape Town following arson attacks.
On Monday morning two buses were set alight in Khayelitsha and there have been reports of intimidation amid a taxi strike.
Now the company says it will only restore services in Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Delft when it's safe to do so.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
