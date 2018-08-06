Popular Topics
MyCiti buses in Khayelitsha to remain suspended after arson attack

At least three busses were torched earlier on Monday.

Two Golden Arrow buses were torched in Khayelitsha on 6 August 2018. Picture: @Khenzo4nic/Twitter
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - MyCiti bus services to Khayelitsha remain suspended until further notice.

At least three buses were torched earlier on Monday.

The city's Brett Herron said: “The city has this morning suspended the MyCiti services in Khayelitsha after three MyCiti buses were stoned and two Golden Arrow buses were set alight and the services will remain suspended until further notice.”

The Golden Arrow Bus Service won't be operating in three areas in Cape Town following arson attacks.

On Monday morning two buses were set alight in Khayelitsha and there have been reports of intimidation amid a taxi strike.

Now the company says it will only restore services in Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Delft when it's safe to do so.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

