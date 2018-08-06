Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation

The party says it struck a deal with De Lille to withdraw all internal disciplinary charges she previously faced in exchange for leaving her post by the end of October.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)' s second deputy federal chairperson Natasha Mazzone says that the time has come for the party to regroup and unite after Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille announced she'll be resigning.

The party says it struck a deal with De Lille to withdraw all internal disciplinary charges she previously faced in exchange for leaving her post by the end of October.

The DA has been at loggerheads with De Lille for the last few months over her disciplinary hearing for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute.

Mazzone says many have been negatively impacted by the drawn-out process.

“I don’t think everyone will be pleased, it can never be a situation like this. I think a lot of people have been traumatised by the events in the party, including Mayor De Lille. It’s been a very, very protracted process.”

De Lille on Sunday said the decision was not part of a deal she had reached with the DA to put an end to the near year-long impasse over alleged misconduct allegations. Rather, she said the time had come to put their differences aside for the good of the city.

She, however, also added that she has had enough abuse by the party.

De Lille’s reign as the city’s longest-serving mayor will officially come to an end in just over two months' time. She said she believed she had done her best and that good leaders needed to know when to rise above their political differences.

“Although I was ready to proceed with the disciplinary hearing, I also realise this fight between myself and the DA cannot continue forever.”

But what’s next for De Lille?

She says she needs time to think about it and has not yet decided whether she will continue to serve as a city councillor once she hands over the mayoral chain.

“To me, it’s just a bend in the road in my life, but it’s certainly not the end of the road.”

(Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger)