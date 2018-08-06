Marikana massacre-inspired film 'Mma Moeketsi' to screen in Jozi

Mma Moeketsi's son is an illegal miner at Marikana. In the wake of the deadly wage strike, his phone is off and he is nowhere to be found.

JOHANNESBURG - After making waves at the Durban International Film Festival, Mma Moeketsi, a short film inspired by the Marikana massacre, will be screening in Johannesburg.

On 16 August 2012, South African police opened fire on striking miners at the Marikana platinum mine, where 34 miners were killed and 78 wounded.

Mma Moeketsi is played by Keketso Semoko known for her role as Ma Agnes on Isidingo.

She is a domestic worker from rural Lesotho working for a suburban family in Johannesburg. Her son, Moeketsi, is an illegal miner at the North West mine. In the wake of the wage strike, Moeketsi’s phone is off and he is nowhere to be found.

WATCH: Mma Moeketsi trailer 1

The creator of the film, Safta award winner Reabetswe Moeti, is a filmmaker and TV writer and director based in Johannesburg. She is a masters graduate from the National Film and Television School in the UK.

She said: "The film is about the real Mma Moeketsi Ntshasa who is a domestic worker from Lesotho who's worked for a Joburg family for 14 years."

Mma Moeketsi, won the Ousman Sembene best short film award at the Zanzibar International Film Festival last month. It will be screening at the Constitution Hill's women’s jail Lekgotla on 16 August for the Marikana Memorial at 7pm. It is currently showing on Showmax.

The film, funded by the National Film and Video Foundation, will also screen during the Jozi Film Festival from 27 to 30 September. Venues are yet to be confirmed.

Moeti added: "Behind every statistic, there's a singular human story, a family, a home, a mother that was affected and it's our duty as South Africans to never forget."

WATCH: Mma Moeketsi trailer 2

Mma Moeketsi is Moeti's second short film, her first short The Virgin Vegan received a warm reception from its multiple film festival screenings across the world.

She has worked on South African productions such as Ses Top La, Bantu Hour, Mzansi Magic's award-winning Lockdown, Thandeka's Diary and Abo Mzala, among others.

She is currently working on a film based on the Life Esidimeni tragedy - the deadly relocation project in which at least 144 psychiatric patients died in Gauteng.