Mahikeng Provincial Hospital reveals security crisis
The North West Health Department has confirmed that officials from the hospital are manning the entrances as a temporary security measure.
JOHANNESBURG – The Mahikeng Provincial Hospital has been without official security guards since the beginning of the month with officers claiming that they have not been there for the last three months.
A hospital official has told Eyewitness News that they deal with aggressive patients and visitors on a daily basis.
A source speaking to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity says that there's already been an incident at the hospital.
“There has been an accident where a nurse was attacked with a knife even though the nurse was not stabbed in this incident but one wonders then what more incidents will come.”
The Health Department's Tebogo Lekgethwane says that they are unaware of the incident and will engage with the hospital.
The source says that at least five patients have absconded due to a lack of security.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
