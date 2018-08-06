Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Consumers may soon be able to pay bills, shop through WhatsApp

| WhatsApp recently released code which made paying bills and making online purchases via the social media platform possible.

CAPE TOWN - Now South African consumers may soon be able to pay bills, make online purchases and receive flight booking passes through WhatsApp.

That's because WhatsApp recently released code which made paying bills and making online purchases via the social media platform possible.

Clickatell has teamed up with Absa to achieve this.

Cape Talk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Pieter de Villiers CEO of Clickatell.

"Mostly this will help consumers have a better experience. A lot of the mobile banking is already available to the WhatsApp service."

About safety, he said: "This is a safer channel than any other channels."

And the cost?

"Consumers just need data to run WhatsApp. There are no additional costs, other than the bank transactional costs."

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

