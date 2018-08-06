Iraq says national election recount completed - state TV
The recount was ordered by parliament in June after a government report concluded there were serious violations in an initial count using an electronic vote-counting system.
BAGHDAD - Iraq’s election commission has completed a manual recount of votes from a parliamentary election held in May after the process was cut short in Baghdad, state television said on Monday.
The recount was ordered by parliament in June after a government report concluded there were serious violations in an initial count using an electronic vote-counting system.
However, a fire that broke out in the warehouse where the votes were stored had made a complete recount impossible, leading the electoral commission to cancel it the remaining half of the capital, the state broadcaster said.
The commission’s leadership had been suspended and replaced with a panel of judges who oversaw the recount. It is expected to announce its results in the coming days.
The winning parties are currently embroiled in negotiations over forming the next governing coalition. Influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s bloc came first in the election, followed by a group of Iran-backed Shi’ite militia leaders, with incumbent Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s bloc in third place.
The political uncertainty has fueled tensions at a time when public impatience is growing over poor basic services, unemployment and the slow pace of rebuilding after a three-year war with Islamic State which cost tens of billions of dollars.
Popular in World
-
'If I see them, I'm going to shoot them'
-
40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violence
-
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US ties
-
Shrien Dewani confirms being in same-sex relationship
-
North Korea urges US to drop sanctions as Seoul probes illicit coal shipments
-
'Nice to be back': NZ's Ardern holds first cabinet meeting after maternity leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.