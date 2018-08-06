'If I see them, I'm going to shoot them'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

'If I see them, I'm going to shoot them'

The debate around media freedom has been ratcheted up after a caller threatened to kill two CNN news anchors live on air.

A screengrab of CNN anchor Brian Stelter. Picture: CNN
A screengrab of CNN anchor Brian Stelter. Picture: CNN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The debate around media freedom has been ratcheted up after a caller threatened to kill two CNN news anchors live on air.

The man, claiming to be a supporter of US President Donald Trump incorrectly stated that Brian Stelter and Don Lemon had labeled all those who voted for Trump, racists.

He then issued a warning as to what he'd do if he saw the pair.

"They don't even know these American out here and they're calling us racists because we voted for Trump? Come on, give me a break. They started the war. If I see them, I'm going to shoot them. Bye."

In the days leading up to that threat, Trump accused the media of causing wars, in his latest doubling down on his belief that the press is the enemy of the people.

The president has repeatedly attacked the US media, accusing it of producing fake news and failing to focus on the purported achievements of his administration.

Critics say the remarks are designed to distract attention from issues such as the ongoing probe into alleged collusion with Russia and the controversial splitting up of families at the Mexican border.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA