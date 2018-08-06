Grassy Park CPF concerned by spike in gang violence
On Sunday, a 27-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old was wounded in Grassy Park.
CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) says its deeply concerned over a spike gang violence.
The CPF's Philip Bam says there have been shootings almost every week.
“We need the police to be doing a lot more, a lot more sustainable action. An ad hoc committee that’s dealing with gangsterism, drugs and guns is not solving the problem, it has to be a sustained action all the time.”
Bam says they are encouraging young people to opt out of gangsterism and drugs.
“Parents need to do more and discourage children from associating with gangs. There are programmes in the community but once they are associated with gangs, they don’t want to access those programmes.”
