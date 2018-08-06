Fire truck arrived at Claremont shack blaze without water - residents

More than 250 people are now displaced after a blaze destroyed over 50 shacks at Claremont West informal settlement.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Claremont West in Johannesburg have accused the fire department of arriving too late after a blaze destroyed over 50 shacks.

More than 250 people are now displaced, trying to rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

It's believed that an unattended candle fell over and caused the fire.

A woman says when the first fire engine arrived on the scene, it had no water to extinguish the blaze.

She says a second truck was then called but arrived after an hour.

“They said they don’t have water."

Ward councillor Susan Stewart says she will raise the matter with the relevant authorities.

“For them to take so long to arrive, to not have the necessary equipment and the required water is unacceptable.”

The Johannesburg Emergency Services has denied arriving unprepared.

EWN Reporter @MiaLindeque is at the scene where a shack fire broke out at around 3am this morning in Claremont. Emergency services are calling for donations, blankets, clothing and food to assist about 250 people. KYM pic.twitter.com/h6Meds1Sfw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2018