England's Anderson escapes injury after being struck by golf ball
England fast bowler James Anderson got a taste of the ‘chin-music’ that he is more used to dishing out, courtesy of a golf shot gone horribly wrong, but emerged from the incident on Sunday with his smile intact.
LONDON - England fast bowler James Anderson got a taste of the ‘chin-music’ that he is more used to dishing out, courtesy of a golf shot gone horribly wrong, but emerged from the incident on Sunday with his smile intact.
Playing with his fellow paceman Stuart Broad at the 27-hole Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire, Anderson’s miscued shot in the rough rebounded off tree roots and caught him straight in the face.
Broad, who filmed his team mate’s self-inflicted blow from a few metres behind, reacted in shock to the ball hitting Anderson.
However, on finding that his bowling partner was alright, Broad posted the video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with a series of laughing emojis, reassuring England fans.
Anderson later retweeted the clip and made light of the freak incident saying that it had not put him off golf and he had not lost any teeth.
England’s players are enjoying some rest ahead of the second test against India at Lord’s on Thursday. The hosts lead the five match series 1-0 after their thrilling 31-run victory in the first test.
A) @jimmy9 is perfectly fine.— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 5, 2018
B) 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oaf0Px3Wab
Popular in Sport
-
3 uncapped players in Bok squad, Etzebeth and Marx back
-
No surprises in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
-
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein Celtic
-
Mourinho warns of tough times if United fail to improve squad
-
Willian keen to stay in Chelsea under Sarri
-
Chiefs, Sundowns draw in thrilling PSL season opener
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.