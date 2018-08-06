Popular Topics
England's Anderson escapes injury after being struck by golf ball

England fast bowler James Anderson got a taste of the ‘chin-music’ that he is more used to dishing out, courtesy of a golf shot gone horribly wrong, but emerged from the incident on Sunday with his smile intact.

FILE: England bowler James Anderson. Picture: @jimmy9/Twitter
one hour ago

LONDON - England fast bowler James Anderson got a taste of the ‘chin-music’ that he is more used to dishing out, courtesy of a golf shot gone horribly wrong, but emerged from the incident on Sunday with his smile intact.

Playing with his fellow paceman Stuart Broad at the 27-hole Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire, Anderson’s miscued shot in the rough rebounded off tree roots and caught him straight in the face.

Broad, who filmed his team mate’s self-inflicted blow from a few metres behind, reacted in shock to the ball hitting Anderson.

However, on finding that his bowling partner was alright, Broad posted the video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with a series of laughing emojis, reassuring England fans.

Anderson later retweeted the clip and made light of the freak incident saying that it had not put him off golf and he had not lost any teeth.

England’s players are enjoying some rest ahead of the second test against India at Lord’s on Thursday. The hosts lead the five match series 1-0 after their thrilling 31-run victory in the first test.

