Ebola vaccinations in eastern Congo due to begin on Wednesday
More than 3,000 doses remain in stock in the capital Kinshasa, allowing authorities to quickly deploy it to the affected areas near the Ugandan border.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo – Vaccinations against a new outbreak of Ebola virus in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are due to begin on Wednesday, a senior official at the health ministry said on Sunday.
The experimental vaccine, which is manufactured by Merck, proved successful during its first wide-scale usage against an outbreak in north-western Congo that was declared over less than two weeks ago.
More than 3,000 doses remain in stock in the capital Kinshasa, allowing authorities to quickly deploy it to the affected areas near the Ugandan border.
As with the previous outbreak, vaccination will focus on health workers and people who have come into contact with confirmed cases of the disease, said Barthe Ndjoloko, who oversees the health ministry’s Ebola response.
“Teams are conducting investigations on the ground to identify the contacts of the confirmed cases, including health workers,” he told reporters in the town of Beni.
Health workers are in the process of setting up a so-called cold chain, the series of measures needed to keep the vaccine well below zero in a tropical climate without reliable power supplies, the ministry said.
Popular in World
-
'If I see them, I'm going to shoot them'
-
40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violence
-
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US ties
-
ANC reacts to attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Maduro
-
Trump says his son sought information on Clinton from Russians in 2016
-
Venezuela arrests 6 over drone explosions during Maduro speech
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.