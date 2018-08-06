Demi Lovato's team pull her away from 'toxic friends'

The 25-year-old singer was released from hospital last week following a suspected overdose almost two weeks ago .

LONDON - Demi Lovato's team want her to stay away from toxic people in a bid to speed up her recovery.

The 25-year-old singer was released from hospital last week following a suspected overdose almost two weeks ago and, although she's accepted that she's fallen off the bandwagon and is planning to seek help in rehab, her management is determined to make her journey back to sobriety as smooth as possible by getting rid of anyone in her life who may be encouraging her to drink and dabble in drugs again.

A source told TMZ.com: "Demi's team held a meeting last week to discuss separating her from toxic people in her life once she gets out of rehab. Demi will also be advised to change her phone number and only give the new number out to a select group of people in a bid to sweep out the negativity from her life."

After almost two weeks of speculation, Lovato took to her social networking site over the weekend to give fans an update on her health following her hospital dash.

Lovato - who has battled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past - had stayed away from substances for six years but she recently revealed that she had fallen off the straight and narrow when she released her song Sober a few months back.