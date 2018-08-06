De Lille wants to spend remaining time in office on housing solutions
With less than three months to go before Patricia de Lille hands over the mayoral chain, she says she won’t be taking her foot off the pedal.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille's days as Cape Town mayor may be numbered, but she says she won't be slowing down in carrying out her duties.
In the remaining weeks until she steps down in October, De Lille says she wants to focus on land invasions and housing.
De Lille will be calling it quits after months of fighting with the DA, over whether or not she transgressed as a party member and a city mayor.
De Lille says the demand for housing in the city has increased substantially due to urbanisation and she wants to spend a lot of her remaining time on solutions.
“I also want to make sure that I mitigate and work with affected communities by engaging them. I’m currently busy with 20 hotspots around the city and will continue to do so.”
De Lille says she wants to make sure communities understand the city’s new budget before she leaves office.
After seven years as mayor, De Lille says she’s committed to a smooth transition to her successor but won’t yet be drawn on what her future will hold.
WATCH: Patricia De Lille resigns as Cape Town mayor
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
