De Lille wants to spend remaining time in office on housing solutions

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille's days as Cape Town mayor may be numbered, but she says she won't be slowing down in carrying out her duties.

In the remaining weeks until she steps down in October, De Lille says she wants to focus on land invasions and housing.

De Lille will be calling it quits after months of fighting with the DA, over whether or not she transgressed as a party member and a city mayor.

De Lille says the demand for housing in the city has increased substantially due to urbanisation and she wants to spend a lot of her remaining time on solutions.

“I also want to make sure that I mitigate and work with affected communities by engaging them. I’m currently busy with 20 hotspots around the city and will continue to do so.”

De Lille says she wants to make sure communities understand the city’s new budget before she leaves office.

After seven years as mayor, De Lille says she’s committed to a smooth transition to her successor but won’t yet be drawn on what her future will hold.

