De Lille could still face misconduct charges in DA council
Patricia De Lille says she won't shy away from an unfavourable outcome to the Bowman Gilfillan investigation.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia De Lille may be off the hook from having to face a Democratic Alliance (DA) disciplinary, but she could still face misconduct charges in council.
Earlier this year, a preliminary investigation suggested a deeper probe into allegations by city executives of corruption cover-ups related to the city's transport authority.
That investigation is expected to be completed in August.
De Lille announced on Sunday she will be stepping down as mayor at the end of October.
WATCH: Patricia De Lille resigns as Cape Town mayor
Following a preliminary council investigation into tender irregularities in the city's transport authority, then city manager Achmat Ebrahim alleged it was De Lille who blocked him from reporting the problems to the full council.
De Lille says she won't shy away from an unfavourable outcome to the Bowman Gilfillan investigation.
“If there's a recommendation from the investigators that I must be disciplined, I'm again prepared to subject myself to disciplinary procedure. I will not run away.”
De Lille says like with the DA's charges, the council will have to back up any allegations against her with hard evidence.
“The people of Cape Town will be able to hear my responses when it's tested in an open hearing.”
But she adds she won't pre-empt the investigation's outcome and will await the recommendations before plotting her next course of action.
LISTEN: De Lille: I am not finished with them yet
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
De Lille: There was no secret deal
-
'ANC has forgotten about people of Alexandra'
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yet
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US ties
-
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.