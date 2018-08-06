Popular Topics
De Lille could still face misconduct charges in DA council

Patricia De Lille says she won't shy away from an unfavourable outcome to the Bowman Gilfillan investigation.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille addresses the media after a motion of no confidence against her was withdrawn in the city council on 26 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia De Lille may be off the hook from having to face a Democratic Alliance (DA) disciplinary, but she could still face misconduct charges in council.

Earlier this year, a preliminary investigation suggested a deeper probe into allegations by city executives of corruption cover-ups related to the city's transport authority.

That investigation is expected to be completed in August.

De Lille announced on Sunday she will be stepping down as mayor at the end of October.

WATCH: Patricia De Lille resigns as Cape Town mayor

Following a preliminary council investigation into tender irregularities in the city's transport authority, then city manager Achmat Ebrahim alleged it was De Lille who blocked him from reporting the problems to the full council.

De Lille says she won't shy away from an unfavourable outcome to the Bowman Gilfillan investigation.

“If there's a recommendation from the investigators that I must be disciplined, I'm again prepared to subject myself to disciplinary procedure. I will not run away.”

De Lille says like with the DA's charges, the council will have to back up any allegations against her with hard evidence.

“The people of Cape Town will be able to hear my responses when it's tested in an open hearing.”

But she adds she won't pre-empt the investigation's outcome and will await the recommendations before plotting her next course of action.

LISTEN: De Lille: I am not finished with them yet

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

