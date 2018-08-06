De Lille: Fight with DA cannot continue forever
The DA says it will move as speedily as possible to replace Mayor Patricia de Lille who has agreed to step down at the end of October.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town will have a new mayor before the end of the year.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it will move as speedily as possible to replace Mayor Patricia de Lille, who has agreed to step down at the end of October.
Patricia de Lille resigns as Cape Town Mayor
De Lille on Sunday said the decision was not part of a deal she had reached with the DA to put an end to the near year-long impasse over alleged misconduct allegations. Rather, she said the time had come to put their differences aside for the good of the city.
She, however, also added that she has had enough abuse by the party.
De Lille’s reign as the city’s longest-serving mayor will officially come to an end in just over two months' time. She said she believed she had done her best and that good leaders needed to know when to rise above their political differences.
“Although I was ready to proceed with the disciplinary hearing, I also realise this fight between myself and the DA cannot continue forever.”
But what’s next for De Lille?
She says she needs time to think about it and has not yet decided whether she will continue to serve as a city councillor once she hands over the mayoral chain.
“To me, it’s just a bend in the road in my life, but it’s certainly not the end of the road.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
