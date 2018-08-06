DA, De Lille court cases remain in place despite truce

Neither Patricia De Lille nor the DA are prepared to drop their court cases against each other just yet.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have agreed to a fragile peace.

She will step down as mayor at the end of October.

But while the planned disciplinary hearing against her scheduled for this week has been canned for good, neither De Lille nor the DA are prepared to drop their court cases against each other just yet.

Making the announcement, DA leader Mmusi Maimane insisted there had been no campaign by party leadership to get rid of De Lille.

“We do the things that needed to be done, which was to seek out accountability. Each political party is entitled in its own way to desire to do those things. It is right.”

But he gave no reasons for withdrawing the charges.

De Lille, meanwhile, said she feels relieved and vindicated.

“You need leaders to rise above political differences and continue to put the people of the city of Cape Town first.”

But later in a tweet, she added that she had stepped down because she could no longer stand the abuse by the party.

While Maimane said he was happy that De Lille would remain a DA member, the party still intends to pursue a High Court appeal against a ruling that her membership be reinstated.

De Lille too will pursue her court case challenging an internal party report, saying it was not supported by any hard evidence.

