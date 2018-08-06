DA criticises ANC’s timing on referring Qedani Mahlangu to integrity committee
Mahlangu was called to testify at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings which investigated the unnecessary deaths of at least 144 psychiatric patients.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Shadow MEC for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says that Qedani Mahlangu was only recently referred to the African National Congress (ANC)'s integrity committee for her role in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
The vulnerable patients were sent to illegal NGOs in Gauteng that former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke referred to as "death traps".
The ANC announced in February last year that Mahlangu would be hauled before its integrity committee but Bloom says that’s only happened recently.
“They’re only taking action now because of the public outcry because there’s an election, so I think it’s very significant that they admit that Qedani Mahlangu is only now being referred to the ANC integrity committee and this shows that the ANC doesn’t really care about the harm that she has caused.”
The ANC Gauteng’s Motaletale Modiba has dismissed the claims.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
