Courtney Pieters' killer Mortimer Saunders due in court
The Elsies River man has admitted to poisoning, beating and choking the child, but insists it was not premeditated.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders will resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.
Saunders was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria in May last year.
Saunders has also denied raping Pieters but has admitted to necrophilia.
Scores of Elsies River residents and relatives of Pieters are expected to once again fill the public gallery.
The matter was postponed about a month ago after forensic pathologist Professor Johan Dempers concluded his testimony.
The case was remanded to today so that Dempers’ testimony could be sent to the defence’s private pathologist before cross-examination.
The Western Cape High Court has heard that Pieters died of asphyxiation or poisoning.
Dempers testified the child had blunt force injuries on her face, limbs and torso, and also suffered genital injuries.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
